From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared May 30 a sit-at-home to celebrate fallen heroes from the South East who were maimed or killed in their course for serving their fatherland.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, described the day as ‘Biafra Heroes Day’.

He said: “We under the command and leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce to all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra freedom across the world that May 30, 2023, is Biafra Heroes Day.

“It is special day set outside to remember our fallen comrades and those who paid ultimate price for the liberation of Biafra from 1967 to 1970 and beyond.

“Kanu and IPOB set aside May 30 every year as a special day to honour gallant men and women who paid ultimate sacrifice for us to leave as a people.

“Daily, Biafrans are murdered in cold blood, illegally adopted and unlawfully detained in Nigeria in the quest for Biafra freedom. The sacrifices and memories of these heroes and heroines will never be forgotten.

“May 30, 2023 is another sacrosanct day to remember our fallen heroes, heroines and comrades who died in defence of our land and for the birth of Biafra nation.”

Powerful equally urged its members to celebrate the day in whichever peaceful way it pleases them.

“IPOB family members should organise and observe this date in any form each country, zone, units considers best. IPOB leadership advise all to maintain peace and order during the event. During the commemoration ceremonies, three minutes of silence should be observed for the fallen heroes who paid ultimate price from 1967 to 1970 till date.

“All IPOB family members in diaspora are expected to remind their host country’s citizens and their government of the Biafran genocide which Nigeria and British government works hard to cover-up and the continuous detention Kanu. We must honour and celebrate our heroes and heroines and never let their memories be forgotten,” he said.