• Says it’s leader sent message to disassociate himself, group from criminality going on in Southeast

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday confirmed that the letter written by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to Simon Ekpa in Finland to stop issuing sit-at-home orders in the Southeast is authentic.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, who confirmed the letter said that it was the handwriting of their leader and, therefore, not fake.

“The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) confirm the authenticity of the handwritten note of our Leader penned to the Finland infiltrator and crime minister instructing him to end his infamous and reckless sit-at-homes. It is pertinent to make the message disassociating Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB from the senseless enforcement of sit-at-home public to avoid consequences on innocent citizens.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in his wisdom, communicated the message to the infiltrators through the right channel and a source they should trust. The claims that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s handwritten note is fake is part of their mischief to continue in their contract to blackmail IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with the violent enforcement of the infamous sit-at-homes used to terrorise our people. We understand that a power drunk crime minister with his inconsequential kangaroo de facto government in exile will ignore the order for the fear of deflating his over-bloated ego.

“IPOB leadership initiated the Monday sit-at-home in protest of the abduction and rendition of our leader and to make sure that the Nigeria government arraigned Mazi Nnamdi Kanu openly, in a public court where we could see him. But our leader instructed that it be suspended so that we don’t torture our people.

“In line with the principle of command and control, we obeyed, and the sit-at-home order was suspended. However, infiltrators who don’t believe in the principle of command and control, which is a core value of IPOB, ignored the order from our leader.

“These infiltrators working alongside the Nigeria government contracted agent provocateurs’ violent enforcement of reckless sit-at-homes has escalated insecurity in Biafra land,” IPOB said.

According to the group, Kanu has sent messages through his visitors at the DSS facility where he is detained to the infiltrators to stop the reckless sit-at-home several times to no avail.

“Senator Enyinnaya Abaraibe tabled this message in the Red Chamber of the Senate what Mazi Nnamdi Kanu told them when they visited him in the DSS custody with Ohanaeze Ndigbo delegates in the DSS headquarters Abuja, where he was illegally and unconstitutionally detained in DSS solitary confinement since June 2021.

“When our leader called for complete peace in Biafra land and to protect our people instead of killing them in one of his court appearances, he was referring to the infiltrators to stop their infamous enforcement of sit-at-home orders and enforcement. That call went on deaf ears. This last message in his handwriting is the last straw.

“Every Biafran must understand the importance of this letter. If you are a lover of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, you must listen to him. Moreso, we must stop giving credence to the enemy of Ndigbo and Biafrans claiming to be Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple, but has gone ahead to make himself a Prime Minister while his supposed leader is in solitary detention.

“Perhaps, when Mazi comes out, he will become the fake disciple’s deputy or personal assistant. Every Biafran must stop observing any sit-at-home order from the infiltrators.

“The reckless enforcement and abuse of sit-at-homes is an opportunity for criminals to kidnap, murder, maim, and snatch cars from innocent citizens. These government sponsored criminality and violent enforcement of sit-at-home have endangered the lives of our people through invasion of murderous and over-zealous Nigeria security agents.

“The note from our leader disassociating himself and IPOB from the infamous sit-at-homes are being distributed to all Nigeria security agencies, all foreign Embassies in Abuja, and to the contractors of the infiltrators for their notice. We are IPOB, and we are wiser than the serpent,” the group said.