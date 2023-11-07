From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that any staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) plotting to rig the Imo State governorship election on November 11 will have their selves to blame .

The group which handed the warning in a statement issued by its spokesperson , Emma Powerful specifically warned the staff to resist bribe from any politician to enable a credible election in the State.

The group’s statement reads in parts “once again that any INEC ad-hoc staff that uses his or her desk to subvert the will of the people of Imo State in the name of working for APC and Hope Uzodinma will receive it hot even after the elections on the 11th November, 2023.

“Any INEC Adhoc staff, SPO, PO and NYSC member who will be used by APC agents to falsify results or try to transmit fake results from the polling units will be doing so at his or her own risk.

“Imo State people’s will must not be subverted this time and those who have been contracted to subvert the will of the people must be ready to face the consequences.

“All those employed and drafted to various polling units to help rig this election will be doing so to their own and family risks; their families must call them to order or they all will sorely regret to have participated in this election.

“Anyone that enthroned evil on the people deserves no mercy. IPOB eyes are at every corner in the state monitoring the activities of political jobbers and criminals”. Powerful warned.

Same vain, IPOB has also warned hoteliers not to allow politicians use their facilities to rig the election.