• says they can’t recommend doctor for its leader

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has barred its leader’s younger brother,Emmanuel Kanu and Alloy Ejimakor from visiting Nnamdi Kanu at the Department of State Services (DSS) except if they take permission from the lead council, Mike Ozekhome.

According to a statement by the Head of Directorate of IPOB,Chika Edoziem,the duo were also warned against imposing a doctor on Kanu while still in custody.

Edoziem pointed out that it is only Kanu’s lead council,Ozekhome and Ifeanyi Ejiofor his assistant that is allowed to visit or recommend his personal physician.

The statement reads “Barrister Alloy Ejimakor ,Emmanuel Kanu,and others working in cahoots must retrace their steps and desist from visiting the DSS office with people they call doctors without the knowledge of barrister Mike Ozekhome ,the lead council to Mazi Kanu .

” How come those that were never present when the understanding was reached to have Kanu’s personal doctor involved in deciding the issue of his surgery are the ones parading people at the DSS office as personal doctors of Kanu .

“The attempt to smuggle in certain persons as Kanu’s personal physician without informing the SAN is very suspicious to say the least.

” The directorate of IPOB can no longer tolerate anyone or people who are either driven by pecuniary considerations or other motivations to endanger the life of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while in DSS custody .

“For avoidance of doubt ,it was barrister Mike Ozekhome and barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor that impressed upon the Director, legal of the DSS that it’s absolutely necessary and important to have the personal doctor of Kanu get involved ,if any surgery must be conducted on him because they’re not doctors but lawyers”.