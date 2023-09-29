….orders schools to shun celebration

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has banned October, 1 independence day celebration in the South East.

A statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful has also ordered schools to shun the celebration.

Powerful given reasons for the ban claimed that the zone is marginalised and hated by the federal government.

The statement read in parts “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the Supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby call on Biafrans both home and in diaspora to shun participation in the Nigeria Independent day celebration on 1st October 2023.

“Every sensible Biafra citizen must understand that Nigeria detests Biafrans, particularly Ndigbo. Nigeria has rejected all our efforts to be treated as equal citizens. Nigeria has marginalized Biafrans politically and economically.

” Since Nigeria has rejected us, we have also rejected Nigeria and her celebrations. The Nigeria Government and Nigeria citizens have time after time demonstrated that we are not part of them, and therefore, we must do everything possible to liberate ourselves from the bondage of Nigeria.

” Even a fool would have come to the realization that Nigeria is not for Ndigbo and Biafrans after the shenanigan that they called 2023 elections.

“As Nigeria’s government plans to celebrate her flag Independence from Britain, we advise Eastern Region Governors and Political leaders to shun the October 1st Independence celebration in our region. Moreso, we advise Biafrans not to attend any Independence celebration anywhere within Biafra territory or outside of it.

“Hence, IPOB has banned the Independence Day celebration and flying of Nigeria flags in any part of Biafraland on October 1st, 2023.

“After 63 years of flag independence of Nigeria from Britain, there is nothing to show for it. Ordinary electricity, security, or good roads Nigeria can’t provide for her citizens.

” As little as conducting free and fair election has been impossible in the most fantastically corrupt nation in the world called Nigeria. Every institution in Nigeria has been polluted and corrupted by bribery and stealing.

“Ndigbo has gotten nothing from Nigeria but destruction, mass murders in cold-blood without provocations. Since 1945 till date Ndigbo has always been killed, and their properties have been destroyed in every part of Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a pain to Ndigbo, and we do not want to continue in this British imposed pain and suffering. How can you continue to celebrate a nation that murdered your ancestors and keep murdering and detaining and discouraging your people with so much hatred?

“Anyone seen celebrating the Nigeria flag independence in Biafraland will regret his or her life.

“Once again, we maintain that there will not be any celebration of Nigeria flag Independence in our Local Government Councils and states.

“No school principal or head should not mobilize Biafran children to celebrate the evil Nigeria Independence on October 1st, or they will have themselves to blame.

“IPOB is a child of necessity for the birth of Biafra, and nothing will stop us from pursuing Biafra Independence via a referendum and diplomatic engagements. Biafra exit from Nigeria is a struggle for survival, and every Biafran must throw his and her weight behind this project.

“Our own Biafra Independence is fast approaching, and nobody can stop it. Every Biafran and lover of Biafrans globally will witness it and celebrate with us”. Powerful asserted.