…Says adequate supply’ll force down fuel prices

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has expressed optimism that the incoming administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and Kashim Shetima, will revamp the nation’s moribund refineries.

National President of IPMAN, Ahmed Debo, said the moribund state of the nation’s refineries was a major challenge facing the association and the entire country.

Debo, who congratulated Tinubu for his victory at the polls, also commended Nigerians for turning up en masse during the last presidential election.

He opined that adequate supply of petroleum products to marketers will force down pump price at filling station across the country.

Debo said: “The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) congratulates Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his victory in the just concluded 2023 polls.

“The association is optimistic that he will use his wealth of knowledge to revamp the moribund refiners and restore the pipelines across the country.

“These are the major challenges facing IPMAN and the nation. We also commended Nigerians for turning out en mass during the last election exercise.”

