From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The International Press Centre (IPC) has armed journalists in Imo State with adequate knowledge of reporting the forthcoming November, 11 governorship election in the state.

Participants at the 2-day training supported by the European Union were enlightened on balanced and fair reporting as well as codes and ethics of the profession aimed at properly informing the electorates in the state, and the modalities their importance of participating in the election.

In her speech presented at the event on “understanding conflict and reporting for peace in Imo”, Mrs Angela Agoawike, CEO, Omalaicha FM, emphasised the need for balanced and accurate reporting to all candidates.

Earlier declaring the workshop open, Mrs Melody Akijiyan, Programme Officer, IPC, explained that the event is organised to critically examine the interconnections between the public, the media and elections towards developing an agenda that seeks to strengthen the role of the media in facilitating a credible electoral process.

She said: “Doing the above will require that we do not only focus on the campaigns and of course the legal battles of the gubernatorial gladiators but that we also provide an appropriate education for the voters so that they can be well enlightened on the electoral and campaign issues, the candidates and their programs and the voting processes.

“Therefore, we are here so that we can brainstorm and exchange ideas on how we can effectively play the role expected of the media in the electoral and democratic process universally agreed.

Also speaking, Mr Lanre Arogundade, the Executive Director, of IPC, who was represented by the Editor, of Nigerian Democratic Report (NDR), Ayo Aluko -Olokun, during his presentation harped on the media and elections app which he noted is the latest innovative inclusions on election resources materials and the revised Nigeria code of election coverage.

The Executive Director, of CEMESO, Dr Akin Akingbulu, said the roundtable is one in the series of activities that IPC and CEMESO have put together for media professionals and other stakeholders as part of a “targeted program during the electoral cycle in Nigeria.”