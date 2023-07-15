The International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos has said the enormous contributions of late Prof. Lai Oso to the development of Communication and Mass Media in Nigeria shall stand as monuments to his memory as his remains are buried today in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Lai Oso was a Professor at the School of Communications and Media Studies, Lagos State University and had previously served as the Dean of the school between 2011 and 2015. He was also the pioneer President of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).

Among others, Prof. Oso taught media and communications at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, and the Lagos State University, Ojo.

In a statement, the Executive Director of IPC, Mr. Lanre Arogundade said “the late Prof. Oso was a close friend and associate of the centre, for which he served as resource person and adviser for close to two decades.

“Notably, he featured as the lead speaker at a media tweet conference with the theme: ‘2015 Elections: Addressing fair and equitable media access for parties and candidates’ during the 2015 general elections.

“Prof. Oso was also instrumental to creating awareness about IPC’s library and resources as he regularly referred undergraduate and postgraduate students to the organisation for research materials on media independence, press freedom, access to information, role of the media in democracy, among others.

“Professor Oso was a scholar who encouraged others to become scholars. He constantly explored new frontiers of knowledge and was never tired of writing. The last time we spoke, he requested for a chapter in the book: State of the Media in Nigeria 1996 published when I was the Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists.

Behold he wrote the first chapter titled: Journalism and Social Responsibility: Between Objectivity and Advocacy. Apparently he needed the chapter for another research work he was undertaking.”