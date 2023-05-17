From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has disclosed plans to examine the outcome of the 2023 general elections, after May 29.

The Council also announced the reconstitution of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) which is in line with the provisions of its Code of Conduct, to further deepen harmony and comradeship among the political class.

IPAC Chairman Yabaji Sani, who stated this at the general assembly of the body, in Abuja, said the initiative would help checkmate what he called “onslaught of misguided politicians,” who are destabilizing the polity for their narrow selfish interest.

He said: “The General Assembly may wish to be informed that in order to further deepen harmony and comradeship amongst the political class the Council is reconstituting the Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) in line with the provisions of the IPAC Code of Conduct.

“This is to enable the political class to employ necessary in-house mechanisms to solve issues of disagreements amicably using political solutions.

“This will not only enhance the stability of the polity but checkmate the onslaught of misguided politicians, who are destabilizing the polity for their narrow selfish interest.

“Also, ADRC will among other things reduce or eliminate the high cost of litigation and enmity on both sides.

“The General Assembly may also wish to be informed that, with no prejudice to pending petitions at the tribunals, the Council is planning to carry out a post-mortem of the 2023 General elections as from May 29, 2023, when the process would have reached its logical conclusion.

“A concept note to that effect has been prepared and will soon be forwarded to you for your participation.

“It is our belief that the recommendations of the roundtable and other similar future engagements will go a long way in shaping future legislation and policies that will promote credible, free, fair, peaceful and inclusive elections in Nigeria.”