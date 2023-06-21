From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has set up a 47-member committee to review the performances of governors and lawmakers in their states within the next 100 days.

IPAC National Chairman Yabagi Sani, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja explained that the peer review mechanism was targeted at monitoring the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said the comparison would enable governors and senators to compare notes and improve in areas they are lagging behind.

Some members of the committee include the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu; New Nigeria People’s Party acting Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali; Zenith Labour Party Chairman, Dan Nwanyanwu among others.

He said: “As Party leaders, we have a crucial role to play in the implementation of the SDGs. We are responsible for ensuring that the policies and programmes our elected members implement are aligned with the SDGs and that we make progress towards achieving the targets set out in the Party Manifesto and the SDGs.

“The Peer Review Mechanism is an important tool that will help us to assess progress our elected members are making towards achieving Party Manifesto and the SDGs.

“It provides an opportunity for our Governors to learn from each other, share best practices, and identify areas where they need to improve.

“Through the Peer Review Mechanism, our elected members can work together to identify the challenges and opportunities in their respective states, and develop strategies and activities that will help them achieve the Inaugural Speech promises, Party Manifesto and the SDGs.

“IPAC will also engage with all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, private sector entities, and individuals, to ensure that everyone is involved in the implementation of the Peer Review Mechanism.

“We must work together to mobilize resources, share knowledge, and coordinate efforts. I am confident that through the Peer Review Mechanism, we can make a significant contribution to the implementation of the Party Manifesto and SDGs.”

He charged members of the committee to give in the best and work together for the betterment of the country.

“I therefore charge us to work together to build a nation where no one is left behind, where everyone has access to education, healthcare, and clean water, where the planet is protected, and where peace and prosperity are enjoyed by all.

“I urge all members of these committees to take their responsibilities seriously and work diligently to ensure that we make progress towards achieving Party Manifesto and the SDGs through the effective implementation of the Peer Review Mechanism,” he said.