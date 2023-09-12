From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The leadership of the Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Cross River chapter, has given Governor Bassey Otu 90 days ultimatum to conduct the suspended local government elections in the state.

IPAC, an umbrella body for the 19 political parties recognized by INEC, said it is imperative for Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSSIEC) to return to works and conduct the council polls suspended last year.

Recall that the process leading to the conduct of the Local government elections commenced in May last year but was understandably postponed to give enough room for the conduct of the last general elections.

The last date scheduled for the election was 21st October, 2023, which is next month.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar and signed by IPAC’s chairman, Comrade Anthony Bissong Attah, and secretary, Pastor Ntami Esege, they expressed dismay that the new administration is yet to hit even as ample time has been given to them to settle down, adding that it is more shocking

that in the press conference held last week to mark the 100 days in office, the Governor never mentioned anything about the administrative lacuna in our local government councils.

The statement read in part: “It is expected that as a former federal legislator at both the Upper and Lower Houses, the Governor should lead by example.

“We are also well aware that Edo State conducted Local Government Election barely a week ago, the election that was postponed just like ours.

“Moreover, Taraba State with a new governor just like us has scheduled her Local Government election to hold on the 18th of November, 2023. These are states that commenced the process about the same time with Cross River State. The reason these states are conducting elections hitherto postponed is because government is a continuum.

“It is against the background of the foregoing that we have elected to call on the governor to mandate the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) to immediately return to work as Cross Riverians can no longer tolerate the illegal and unconstitutional imposition of Heads of Local Government Administration, HOLGA.”