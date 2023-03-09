by David

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has supported the postponement of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The poll was initially slated for March 11, but INEC, on Wednesday, announced the shift, which it said was to enable it to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the governorship and state assembly polls.

The elections will now hold on March 18.

IPAC Chairman Yabaji Sani, at a press conference in Abuja, tasked Nigerians to give INEC the benefit of the doubt and support it to ensure a credible outcome.

Sani reiterated the need for aggrieved politicians to seek legal redress rather than resort to self-help which could plunge the country into unwarranted violence.

He said: “This is a trying period for our dear nation and calls for prayers, understanding and patriotism as we collectively consolidate our emerging democracy, reaffirm our faith in the fatherland and choose competent, resourceful and visionary Governors and State Legislators in the upcoming elections.

“The tasks ahead are enormous but surmountable if we join hands in unity and tenacity of purpose to build a better and greater Nigeria. It is time for us to demonstrate that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria and show the world that we are lovers of constitutional rule, good governance, due process and rule of law. Periodic election is critical for sustainable democracy as power resides in the people.

“Nigerians went to the polls on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 to elect their candidates for President, Senate and House of Representatives. Results of these elections have been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) except for Polling Units where elections were cancelled or postponed.

“Some political parties and their candidates disagreed with the results declared by the electoral umpire and challenged them in court, particularly the presidential election which is the appropriate thing to do and in line with the IPAC plea that all aggrieved political parties and their candidates should approach the court for redress and urged the court to adjudicate on the cases on merit to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to have been done.

“IPAC reaffirms its confidence in the Judiciary and hopes that substantial justice will be done in all cases before it.

“Accordingly, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal granted the aggrieved parties an ex parte order on 3rd March 2023, to inspect over 176,000 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for the presidential election held on February 25th,2023 which are located in INEC Local Government Offices across the country.

“Following the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly polls slated for Saturday, March 11th, 2023, the commission requested an order allowing it to reconfigure the BVAS.

“The tribunal acceded to it on Wednesday 8th March instant, which the commission considered too close to the States elections and decided to reschedule it for March 18, 2023 and assured that the data stored on over 176,000 BVAS machines from the Presidential and National Assembly polls would be backed up and accessible in INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) for interested parties.

“It is obvious that the integrity, credibility, acceptability and transparency of the electoral process and the elections are essential for an enduring democracy.

“Adequate time is needed to ensure things are properly done as the destiny of over 200 million Nigerians is at stake.

“As a major stakeholder in the political process, IPAC has always urged the electoral umpire to ensure it starts early preparation for elections and seek more time, if necessary to ensure it conducts hitch-free, credible, inclusive and generally acceptable polls as Nigerians will not tolerate any excuse for poor performance as witnessed in the failure to upload results from Polling Units to the INEC Results Viewing Portal(IReV) in real time which led to the ongoing litigations in court by aggrieved political parties and their candidates and the postponement of the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

“It is indeed, a difficult time for all lovers of democratic governance in Nigeria and calls for understanding and maximum support to INEC to discharge the crucial national duty that will redefine the destiny of the nation.

“IPAC urges all stakeholders in the electoral process, to please bear with the commission as it puts its act together for the March 18, 2023, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

“With the assurance that BVAS will function properly and results upload to the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) in real-time, Nigerians and the international community expect free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful gubernatorial and legislative elections.

“The commission should this time justify the confidence Nigerians reposed in it and improve on its performance in the disputed Presidential and National Assembly polls.

“Council urges security agents to sit up and be alive to their constitutional mandate to secure lives and property before, during and after elections so as to avert the violence and other security breach witnessed during the presidential election.

“Council further urges Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for their preferred political parties, and ensure their votes count in the overall results.

“The ballot is sacrosanct, the will and mandate of the people freely given to a political party must be respected.

“This is the beauty of election and representative governance. Any attempt to manipulate the upcoming elections must be resisted.

“The era of vote buying and other irregularities that marred previous polls is over.

“The success of the forthcoming gubernatorial and legislative elections will be a giant step forward in our march to national greatness, political stability, economic prosperity and visionary leadership.

“Together we will build a strong, virile, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable and just democratic nation future generations will be proud of.

“As the umbrella body of all registered political parties, IPAC will always champion democratic ideals, ethics and ethos, ensuring an environment conducive for successful elections, the peaceful electoral process in Nigeria and intervene in crucial national issues to save and consolidate our hard-earned democracy.”