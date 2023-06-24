By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria on Saturday June 24, 2023 joined the rest of the world in celebrating the Olympic Day.

The 2023 edition tagged ‘Lets Move’ took place at the National Stadium Surulere attracted sports lovers with special guest being Nigeria’s first gold medalist in Long jump Chioma Ajunwa, Olympian Henry Amike amongst others.

In his message, International Olympic Committee ( IOC) ,President , Thomas Bach urged member Associations to embrace sports as it embodies the spirit of togetherness as well as spreading joy to participants.

“The beauty of sports is that it inspires the world to move and it brings us all together as a community, no matter where we are or how we chose to move.

“When we do sport, it inspires us to always give our best. When we do sport, it keeps our mind and body strong and healthy.”

Meanwhile, the highlight of the Olympic Day includes handing out of certificates of participation to participants as well as musical dance.