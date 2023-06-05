• says order will gradually go down

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has advised the Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah not to use the security agents to forcefully stop the sit-at-home directive earlier issued by the group in solidarity of their leader,Nnamdi Kanu who is still held by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful argued in a statement he released to newsmen on Monday that security agents if drafted to quel the directive will only amount to “given license” to kill its members and more people from the South East.

While advising that caution should be applied in curbing the development, IPOB assured the Enugu State governor of total support by its group to completely eradicate it even as he warned those still enforcing it to desist or have themselves to blame.

According to Powerful “It is obvious that Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mba should be made aware that IPOB has already suspended Monday sit-at-home. For him to publicly associate IPOB with Monday sit-at-home is obnoxious.

“If indeed Mr. Governor Mba wants to return normalcy on Mondays he will have the support of IPOB because the criminals enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home are criminals.

“Someone wants to penalize our people, anybodyenforcingnon-existentMondaysit-at-home order is not helping IPOB and our leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu. Every member of IPOB and Biafrans should be coming out on Mondays for their business.

“Dr. Peter Mba must not invite anarchy by inviting Police and Army personnel, that will be disasterious. Monday sit-at-home order is slowly whining down. Calling on the Nigeria compromised Security Agents to stop it wouldn’t work. Instead, they will further agreviate the situation.

” We are calling on the Nigeria security agents, to stop Monday sit-at- home is a call that will be used as a license to target and kill IPOB members and innocent Biafra citizens.

” Enugu State Governor should encourage our people to go about their businesses on Mondays but never order security to force people out. The Monday sit-at-home at home is already whining down and shouldn’t be used to allow any military or police to coerce our people.

“Dr. Peter Mba, please never make the same mistake, Prof. Soludo made by using Nigeria Security to stop Monday sit-at-home . Any attempt to stop the sit-at-home is an indirect way of killing our people. Such moves will always be counterproductive”.

“We support him to stop the Monday sit-at-home, and we have stopped the sit-at-home. Such measures failed in Ebonyi, Imo, and Anambra, and it will fail in Enugu. Allow the Monday sit-at-home to die off naturally by engaging our people.

“Meanwhile, IPOB is on standby to assist on the best approach to end Monday sit-at-home, where it still exists so that it won’t escalate the tensed security situation. If you use force on our people, you will fail”. Powerful stated.