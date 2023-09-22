From Uche Usim, Abuja

Nigerian investors based in-country and in diaspora and other players in the private sector space have applauded President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-appointing Dr. Jumoke Oduwole as the Special Adviser to the President on the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

She served former President Muhammadu Buhari in the same capacity.

However, Dr. Oduwole’s portfolio and responsibilities have been expanded as Investment has been added to her duties, which she will continue to discharge in the Office of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, just as she did in the last administration.

Investors, private sector players and government officials have described her re-appointment as soothing as it represents a deliberate effort to deepen PEPEC and enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

They maintained that Oduwole has earned a reputation for her relentless efforts in streamlining government regulations and policies, while ensuring incredible bureaucratic bottlenecks are dismantled for businesses to bloom.

A Kano-based business investor, Mohammed Abdulahi, said: “It shows Mr. President’s adherence to the principle of continuity considering Dr. Oduwole’s excellent performance.

“PEBEC was one of the shining lights of the previous administration. We all saw how active the Council was in addressing issues containing business and investment in this country.”

Another key investor and importer, Herbert Ibekwe, said: “Nigeria has become a better place for investment with state government and relevant agencies of the federal government competing to improve their activities to make the environment for business friendlier to investors.

“Which investors want to be trapped in bureaucracies in your country when other countries are offering a variety of incentives?” he asked, saying: “They will go to neighboring countries, and your country’s economy would be the worst for it.”

On her watch as PEBEC boss, Nigeria moved up an unprecedented 39 places in the World Bank’s Doing Business rankings and was twice recognized as a top ten reformed economy in three years.