From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Five leading investment summit organisers have resolved to orchestrate a ground-breaking economic, trade, and investment summit scheduled to take place in September 2023, during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA.

The landmark event, according to the statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, is aimed at rallying global investments in support of the ambitious agenda set forth by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in an unprecedented display of collaboration.

Under the visionary co-chairmanship of Tai Balofin, President of Nigerian Progressive Professionals in the Diaspora, and Amb. Franklin Abiola Ogunyemi, Trade and Investment representative of the Nigerian Consulate in New York, the organising committee has been diligently crafting a unique and cohesive collaborative framework.

The committee, comprising distinguished members such as Dotun Israel of Diplomatic Vista, Mr. Babatunde MacAlabi of BYK Ventures Limited, and Lilian Ore -Ajayi of Silicon Valley Investment Nigeria, shares a unified goal: to harness collective expertise and resources to create a singular, impactful event that transcends boundaries.

Speaking on the collaborative initiative, Nigerian Consul General, Lot Egopija, emphasised the significance of the united endeavour.

He stated that, “it has been determined that we can’t have different summits at different times for the same purpose. The President can’t be everywhere due to protocol and logistics. We need a formidable united team to organse one extraordinary event.

“As discussions focus on shaping the most effective collaboration proposal and agreement, the organising committee is actively defining each organiser’s expected contribution to this monumental endeavour.

“While specifics are currently being refined, the guiding principle is a shared commitment to the summit’s overarching objectives.

“The anticipated outcome of this historic collaboration is nothing short of transformative. By consolidating efforts, the organisers seek to pool diverse resources, expertise, and global networks to attract a wider spectrum of investors, drive economic growth, and stimulate sustainable development aligned with President Tinubu’s vision,” he explained the motive behind the summit.

Commenting further, the organiders noted that the committee envisions a strategic roadmap to success, centering on a holistic approach to the event’s organisation.

“By integrating the strengths of each organiser and leveraging their respective networks, the summit aims to showcase the potential of Nigeria’s economic landscape and foster partnerships that pave the way for impactful investment initiatives.”

As the planning committee forges ahead with this ambitious undertaking, the world awaits the unveiling of a milestone summit that promises to redefine economic collaboration, empower global investors, and propel President Tinubu’s administration toward its transformative goals.