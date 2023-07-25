From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Niger Delta Young Professionals (NDYP), has pointed out that massive investment in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) will curb insecurity and youth restiveness.

NDYP reiterated the need for the Federal Government to focus more on emerging areas like agriculture, renewable energy, information technology, and the knowledge-driven economy where MSMEs can thrive and provide enabling platforms for prosperity and sustainable development.

Its Convener Moses Siasia Siloko, in a statement, yesterday predicted that crude oil would not be the driver of Nigeria’s economy in the nearest future.

Therefore, Siloko said that the NDYP would organise the 3rd Edition of the Niger Delta Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, to spawn the economy.

He said the event would hold on August 12, 2023, a date which would coincide with the International Youth Day, in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

He explained that the initiative is to create enormous opportunities and growth for young MSME owners in the region from various Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and international organizations.

He added that despite lack of support from government, poor management of MSMEs, high-interest loans from banks, corruption, and inadequate infrastructure, the initiative has made sustainable impacts over the years.

To bridge the gap, he said the organizers of the Niger Delta MSME summit are desirous to enable MSMEs achieve growth and address the persistent problems of unemployment, crimes, and other vices in the oil-rich region.

He pointed out that beneficiaries of previous editions have received grants to grow their businesses, and have been able to grow a huge business capital and create employment opportunities for other prospective MSMEs.

He recalled that during the inaugural edition of the Summit held in 2021 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over 400 people from the Niger Delta benefitted from the Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) intervention loan for small business owners in the area of Agriculture.

“This year’s event will feature Product Exhibitions, Grants, Main-stage keynotes, Panel discussions, Interactive master sessions, Style breakout, Business-to-Business meetings, Mentoring sessions, Networking opportunities featuring outstanding line-up of successful Entrepreneurs, Innovators, Strategists and Business Leaders from top brands.

“Participants according to the organizers, are expected to be between the ages of 20 – 45 years. Participation will be strictly by registration.

“At the 2nd Edition of the Summit held in Asaba, Delta State in February last year, stakeholders tasked state governments in the region to make indelible investments in building human capacity and creating enabling platforms for entrepreneurship development,” he added.