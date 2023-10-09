From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has announced the creation of a database of it’s diaspora citizens as part of measures to attract investments to the state.

Executive Assistant to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on External Relations and Diaspora Affairs, Dr. Sunny Ofehe made this known during a live television programme.

Ofehe who affirmed the commitment of the Oborevwori administration to harness foreign direct investment for the state, noted that the aim of the database was to solidify diaspora citizens’ sense of identity and provide an overview of business opportunities for investment back home.

He addressed concerns of safety and the complexities of remitting profits, stating, that “we must put our house in order and establish a thriving environment for foreign investors.

“We must guarantee their returns and assure them of a swift and effective judicial process should they encounter any challenges in their business operations.”

Dr. Ofehe, who is also the Founder of the Hope for Niger Delta Campaign (HNDC), The Netherlands, demonstrated the state governor’s political will to proactively woo these investors.

He said the state government was dedicated to unlocking various investment portfolios, maximizing Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and increasing its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Highlighting the need for Nigeria to re-attract investors, Dr. Ofehe proposed strategies and delineated the roles of both federal and state governments in the initiatives.

“Our primary focus is to forge an environment that instills confidence in prospective investors about our economy and state.

“We are dedicated to eliminating or minimizing bureaucratic bottlenecks and enforcing the ease of doing business in our state.

“Our goal is to ensure that investors feel secure about their investments and the potential returns. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that these assurances cannot be fully guaranteed without addressing the current challenges,” he admitted.

Dr. Ofehe stressed the necessity of equipping government ministries, parastatals, and agencies with people possessing the requisite knowledge and capacity to oversee and drive profit from the state’s mineral resources.