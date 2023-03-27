Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to seek the appointment of an independent counsel to investigate allegations of electoral violence and other electoral offences including bribery against state governors and their deputies during the just concluded general elections.

SERAP also urged Yakubu to “promptly and effectively investigate reports of electoral violence and other electoral offences committed during the general elections, and to identify suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, and ensure their effective prosecution, regardless of their political status or affiliations.”

In the letter by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation claimed it has credible information that in the just concluded presidential, National Assembly

and governorship elections in some states, there were widespread voter suppression, voter intimidation, destruction or theft of election materials by political party agents and thugs across all six geopolitical zones.

“By allegedly engaging in electoral violence and other electoral offences in so blatant a fashion, suspected perpetrators and their sponsors have clearly acted in violation of constitutional provisions, international standards and the Electoral Act,” Oluwadare said.

He said Section 52 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act allows INEC to seek the appointment of an independent counsel to investigate allegations of electoral violence and other electoral offences such as bribery that may have been committed by any state governors and/or their deputies.

“INEC should promptly collaborate with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and other law enforcement agencies to identify any politicians and their sponsors suspected to be responsible for electoral violence and other electoral offences during the elections. Identifying, arresting, investigating and prosecuting those suspected of perpetrating electoral violence and other electoral offences during the 2023 general elections would act as a deterrent against electoral violence in future elections. Electoral violence is a threat to fair and representative elections. It is inconsistent and incompatible with the principles of democracy, the rule of law, transparency and accountability for politicians to allegedly use violence to disrupt the electoral process.”

Oluwadare said SERAP would be grateful if immediate steps are taken to implement the recommended measures within seven days of the receipt of its letter.

“ If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel INEC to comply with our request in the public interest. Acting swiftly to address the brazen impunity and reports of electoral violence and other electoral offences during the 2023 general elections would also send a strong message to politicians that the INEC under your leadership would not tolerate any infringement of the electoral process,” he said.

Oluwadare said when politicians and their sponsors decide to engage in electoral violence and other electoral offences rather than contest fairly for people’s votes, there are possibilities that such politicians would show a disregard for democratic rules and disposition to adopt illegal means becomes inevitable.