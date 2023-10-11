…Unveils CosTech Academy

By Chinenye Anuforo [email protected]

With technology affecting all aspects of life, including government around the world, the Federal Government (FG) has been urged to invest heavily in technology in order not to be left behind by other countries technologically.

Speaking during the official unveiling of CosTech Academy in Lagos, the president and chairman, Coscharis Group, Mr. Cosmos Maduka, argued that the world was moving towards electrification and everything revolved around technology and so the need for the country to invest seriously in technology.

He said, “I will encourage the government, the private sector, organizations to take advantage of CosTech Academy. This place is a reflection of the quality of what you get abroad. We are very determined to show that to the world and to turn this economy around. When others think that oil is the only way to go, the world is moving into electrification, whether it’s greener energy and we clearly have seen that the future for oil is very limited. So, if we as an organization cannot move forward and be able to keep it in the right direction, then we will have to regret it. I am encouraging the country to invest in technology which is the only way to go. Technology is the only future that’s left for the world. What we are going to see in the next 10 years will be greater than what you have seen in the last 50 or 100 years as technology continues to evolve.”

Speaking on the skill sets expected of the participants, the Managing Director, Coscharis Technologies, Mr. Emomine Mukoro, who also is running the CosTech Academy explained that the program offers various certifications and degrees in ICT and other courses as well as takes participants of all ages who can read and write. “We are not looking for PhD holders or degree holders alone. It starts from those that can read and write. From the primary school level, we want to start building technology in the minds of our young ones. There are no age limits. You can be 100 years and there is a training for you. There is value that technology will give to your life.”

Mukoro said CosTech is in partnership with two international organizations, the NCC in UK, and Konic Media, an Indian ICT skill grooming company to ensure that participants at the academy get the best quality education they need for the 21st-century workplace. The academy is also affiliated with about 45 universities via NCC education.

On how the CosTech Academy training will impact the country, Mukoro who also disclosed investments in the programme has run into millions of dollars said that, it will positively transform Nigeria by bridging the knowledge gap in technology. “If you look at what is happening globally, you will see what technology has done.

I just came back from China, if you seez what technology has done to China, you will agree with me that Nigeria needs to embrace what countries like China embraced. Our focus on oil is gradually dimming out. So, when you want to increase your economy today, you have to look at technology. The likes of Artificial Inteligence is changing the landscape. So, Nigerians cannot be left out. We know that, there is a knowledge gap and that gap is what we have come to close”

He said that the academy differentiates itself by offering a comprehensive range of training, including management courses adding that the first 100 students will receive a 45% discount, and classes are set to start on November 1, 2023.

The facilitators of the Academy come from India, China, and Nigeria, with the managing director being one of the facilitators because of background in training.