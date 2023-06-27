From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) has advised Igbo indigenes across Nigeria and in the diaspora to invest in the South East to develop the economy of the zone.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, backed the call by the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, who recently urged indigenes of his state based in Lagos State that their homeland is ready for business, adding that investing in the state will be in their own best interest.

He said it was important that Ndi Igbo in the diaspora and those scattered across different states in Nigeria do everything possible to contribute to the growth of the South-East.

Onwubiko also tasked the four other governors of the zone to join forces and take a cue from Soludo in wooing their indigenes in other states not to forget their homeland and the economic growth of the five states in the zone.

“The call by Governor Chukwuma Soludo is laudable. It is important that the South East governors all jointly visit Lagos to conscientise Igbos to at least return 45% of their tangible, investable, profitable, job-creating, wealth-creating businesses to the South East to build the economy of the zone.

“They also need to jointly work to end insecurity so as to support industrialisation and repatriation of some Igbo businesses globally back to Igboland.

“This is a critical, economic cum political emancipation. Igbo project that must be done to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the overall industrialisation of all of Nigeria.”