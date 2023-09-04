From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The British High Commission to Nigeria has asked investors from the country to explore the investment opportunities in the South East and invest accordingly in the region.

Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, stated this in Enugu at the weekend, during the maiden edition of Enugu State’s Diaspora and Investment Roundtable, hosted by Governor Peter Mbah.

The stakeholder roundtable was an opportunity for high-level discussions on how to advance viable investment, boost trade and create more economic opportunities in the state.

Baxter in his remarks highlighted the United Kingdom’s new trade scheme, saying: “My thanks to the Enugu State Government for putting together this timely gathering, which I hope will deepen investment and trade in the state. The UK wants to encourage UK companies to invest into the region. Building a stronger and more conducive business environments is crucial to this, and we look forward to working with the Enugu state government to do so.

“The UK’s new Developing Countries Trading Scheme harnesses the power of trade to help Nigeria, including Enugu State achieve its private sector-led economic transformation agenda.”

The envoy said that the UK was keen to maximise uptake of the Developing Countries Trade Sceheme.

According to him, crops such as cashew and plantain predominantly farmed in Enugu and other south eastern states, could be among the products exported to the UK based on market demand in both Nigeria and the UK.

The well-attended Enugu State Investment Roundtable attracted development partners, senior-level executives from public and private sectors, and other domestic financial institutions.

In another development, the Chevening Programme Officer, Boma Amieyeofori facilitated a workshop at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where participants were taught how to apply for the UK’s fully-funded Chevening scholarship.

The Programme Officer said the Chevening scholarship was designed to provide a fully funded Master’s Degree scholarship for Nigerians with aspirations to deliver change for Nigeria.

“The scholarship has built an international community of people who are committed to working together to creating a better future. We do this by bringing together inspiring individuals from around the world and supporting them, through education, to achieve their goals,” Amieyeofori said.

She disclosed that the Chevening application will open on 12th September for a period of eight weeks, and encouraged individuals who are passionate about driving a positive change whether on a local, or global scale to apply.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, was in Enugu State between June 27-28, this year, for high-level discussions with the state governor, key stakeholders, civil society, business and traditional leaders, including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

His mission in the state was to seek how to attract investment, boost trade and create more economic opportunities.

A statement by the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer at the High Commission, Ndidiamaka Eze, stated that the UK through the Department for Business and Trade was positioned to provide access to UK expertise and investment partners across priority sectors of the state.