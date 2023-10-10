From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The President of Victory College Old Students Association (VICOSA), Dr Olusoga Sofolahan Atibioke has said that the best investment parents should bequeath to their children is education as the profits are endless regardless of social class.

He stated this at the 2023 National Annual General Meeting and the 19th reunion programme of the college held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He said education is a transformative process that enables individuals to unlock their potential and acquire essential knowledge, skills and values.

Also, he noted that education provides a platform for personal growth, fostering critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving abilities, adding that it empowers individuals to make informed decisions, enhances self-confidence and promotes lifelong learning.

His words “The journey of the National body of VICOSA started in the year 2004, when some old students came together to form the National body of visibility and to give back to our “foster Mother”. “At the establishment of this National body in 2004, a lot of improvements have come on the college that we are proud of today.

“The National Executive Committee has been energized with various subcommittees and class set structures for the continuous improvement of the college.

“Two Hundred and Seventy-Three members were present at the general meeting from; the immediate Past National President of the Association, Prof Michael Faborode of the 1972 Set, some members of Victory College Old Students Board of Trustees, TG Olabode Ariyo of the 1976 Set and Mr. Kolawole Aduloju of the 1971 Set, the former Vice President of Southwest Zone.

“His Lordship Bishop Michael Adesua of the 1964 Set, the National Executive Committee of Victory College Old Students Association, and all the Chairmen and Secretaries of Sets and their members that form the National Convention, namely: Mrs. Olayinka Jonah of the 1980 Set, the National Welfare Officer, Engr Gbenga Ologun of the 1991 Set who is the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ibukun Felix of the 1986 Set who is the National Financial Officer, and equally stood in for the National Treasurer Mr. Bode Ajigbolamu of the 1975 Set and the Mr. Adedoyin Alao of the 1984 Set, being the National Secretary, and host of others.

“All the classes Sets were represented, from 1958 by Chief Ayo Oloruntuyi, Mrs. Monisola Shaba and the class 70 team, Erelu Dele Aribisala and her class 71 set, Rtd Magistrate Lekan Agunbiade of the 1977 Class Set and his team, Aunty Mojisola Adeusi of the 1978 Set and her class Team, Alhaji Dansulaiman Ismaila of the 1979 Set and his team, Classes 1980, 1981, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986 down to the 2011 Sets were all represented with their team members”, he said.

The President therefore acknowledged and salute the contributions from various class sets into the development of the college.

Earlier, the Principal of the College, Mr. Adebayo Ajimuda who is currently the ANCOOPS President in Ondo State assured the gathering that the staff of the college remain committed to actualizing the vision and mission statements as declared in the College as “only the best is good enough for the school”.

“With your cooperation and that of other stakeholders, we are sure of making the desired positive impact in the lives of our learners and educators alike to the glory of God”, he added.