By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured that the introduction of Live Camera Update by the Traffic Radio, 96.1FM would enhance free flow of traffic for motorists and other road users.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday while unveiling the new initiative by the state owned radio station.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the state Commissioner of Transport, Mr Lanre Osiyemi, said the deployment of new technology directly connected to the radio studio was in line with the Smart City initiative of the state government.

He said the real-time information update would address challenges faced by the traffic managers.

Osiyemi said, “The Live Camera Update application will enhances the capacity of the radio station to provide timely, reliable, accurate and dynamic information reportage and travel advisory to teeming Lagosians.

“As a result of this commitment which is in line with the Smart City project, we have achieved significant improvement in addressing operational challenges in several areas including traffic management, health care service, land management, urban planning and law enforcement.

“The use of technological tools have become imperative in a city like ours with high and increasing population. The Lagos traffic radio live camera infrastructure being commissioned today is therefore an addition of technological driven initiative adopted by this administration to enhance free flow of traffic in the metropolis.

“The technology will address chanllenges ranging from collating information, inaccurate update delivery by our LASMA officials, the ever-changing dynamism of traffic information which still subsists.

“The digital cameras will help the station to get live update which will encourage real-time traffic reportage from the live cameras situated at strategic locations across the State,”.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso said the metropolitan nature of Lagos with ever-increasing population had made it imperative for the State to continue to innovate in addressing traffic situation in the State.

He stated that with several innovations that had often been introduced in the station since its inception 11 years ago, it was an iaffirmation of the state goverment’s resolve to address challenges of traffic logjam in the state.