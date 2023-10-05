From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has promised to reserve 10 per cent slots for older persons in the intervention schemes.

Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, stated this spoke at an event to mark the International and National Day of Older Persons, 2023, with the theme: “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons Across Generations.”

The event was organised by the Ministry the National Senior Citizens’ Centre and the United Nations.

Edu described Nigeria’s older citizens as the federal government’s priority which must be protected and added that the rights of senior citizens in the areas of job security, health, livelihood, agriculture and other development planning must be considered.

“Presently, older persons are said to be about 14.8 million out of the entire population. All the citizens at all levels must be protected.

“And that is why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has rightly directed that in all our social welfare interface, which is the social safety net, we must ensure the protection of all Nigerians including the older citizens and prevent them from slipping below the poverty line.

“The President also directed that those who are under the poverty line must be assisted to get out of it and must be captured in the social intervention programmes.”

She said she would launch two social intervention programmes this year with an emphasis on senior citizens.

“We will be providing for senior citizens who are affected by humanitarian crisis. We will be working with the Centre on this. I am very proud of what the Center is doing in terms of creating a model home where all the senior citizens can feel dignified.”

Also speaking, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, said the occasion offered everyone an opportunity to reflect on the impact of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on the protection of the rights of older persons and commended Nigeria for establishing the National Senior Citizens Centre, NSCC, saying it was a step in the right direction.

He regretted that despite the 1948 Universal Declaration on Human Rights, older persons continue to face obstacles in the enjoyment and exercise of their human rights.

“Ageing is a complex and multifaceted reality that will touch all of us if we are lucky. It is my sincere hope that today’s dialogue will allow for reflections on effective promotion and protection of older persons in Nigeria, focusing on their contributions throughout their life, for the knowledge and expertise they can pass on to younger generations,” Schmale said.

On her part, the Director-General of the National Senior Citizens Centre, Dr Emem Omakaro, commended the Minister for attending the event despite her tight schedule.

She explained that the centre which began operation in 2021 has in a short period brought to the fore the plight of older persons in Nigeria.

The NSCC DG expressed optimism that with Dr Edu in charge of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Nigeria’s older citizens would soon enjoy a new lease of life.