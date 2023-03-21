From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has issued a strong warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the integrity of the Enugu and Abia states’ Governorship election results.

Intersociety has commended the collation officers of Enugu and Abia states for allegedly refusing to compromise their positions and has warned that the results of the two governorship polls must not be tampered with or suppressed.

Chairman of Intersociety Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi stated that INEC must not use the suspension of the collation of results from Nkanu East and Nsukka Local Government Areas in Enugu State and Obingwa Local Government Area in Abia State as an opportunity to subvert the electoral wishes of the people.

The group has investigated and found that the real issues in contention and at the center of controversy involving Nkanu East and Obingwa Governorship results’ conundrum are desperate attempts by gubernatorial incumbents in Enugu and Abia to smuggle in magic results into the main results to outnumber and corner the majority results to their favored governorship candidates.

Intersociety has warned that the manufactured results are believed to be far above the total registered or accredited voters with PVCs in Nkanu East and Obingwa.

The group has also highlighted the counter accusation by Enugu Government incumbents that the results of Nsukka Local Government Area were “awarded” or “manufactured” for the Labor Party candidate to the tune of “30,000 votes” as against “10,000” given to the PDP candidate.

Umeagbalasi has urged INEC to investigate the actual number of registered voters and the number of accredited voters, and determine if the “30,000 votes” and “72,000 votes” smuggled in were greater or lesser in number than the number of registered/PVC holders/accredited voters.