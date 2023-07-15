From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has called for the removal of newly posted Anambra State Commissioner of Police Mr. Aderemi Adeoye over alleged controversial and murderous comments in the state.

The group alleged that new CP had while addressing the officers of the State Police Command at State Command Headquarters at Awka, murderously stated that “if killing some is what it will take to protect Anambra State, so be it”.

The Chairman of Intersociety Mr. Emeka Umeagbalasi in a statement drawn the attention of prominent Easterners living in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada and Europe regarding the ethnic cleansing and civilian murderous statement by the newly posted Commissioner of Police Adeoye.

“Intersociety hereby makes bold to say that CP Aderemi Adeoye has by the statement laid a fresh ground to massacre defenseless citizens of the State and wantonly destroy their properties. The new CP has also exposed his professional emptiness in matters of skillful, intelligence, detective, proactive and preventive policing and diligent and detailed criminal investigations.

“It saddens our heart that when the securitization world is being ruled by digital policing including man-machine-mental crimes detection or tracking, intelligence and investigation; the new Anambra CP is speedily taking policing back to the Yore or Stone Age.

“This is more so when Nigeria and its citizens are deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines. Not long ago in Lagos State, a State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the same geopolitical region where the new Anambra CP comes from, made the same ethnic cleansing and murderous comments targeting defenseless members of the Eastern Nigerian population resident in the State; most of whom had settled or lived in the State long before he was born or first conscripted into the Department of the State Security Service as a sworn intake.

“It is on account of the foregoing that we at Intersociety are strongly calling for the immediate transfer or removal of CP Aderemi Adeoye from Anambra State Police Command as “Anambra CP”. This is more so when CP Adeoye has by the statement, revealed his plans to target and massacre defenseless citizens of the State and wantonly destroy their properties including burning down their ancestral homes. These, the new CP is most likely planning to do or perpetrate using class criminalization, false labeling and stigmatization.

“Granted that Monday sit-at-home is unnecessary and unwarranted but using the same by drafted security operatives and their chiefs from the military and policing establishments as a cover to wantonly destroy innocent and defenseless lives and properties must not be allowed and tolerated.

“While calling for the end of Monday sit-at-home in the South-East, the murderous security operatives and their chiefs so deployed or drafted must not be allowed to continue to hide under the same to perpetrate and perpetuate horrendous crimes against persons and properties in Anambra State in particular and South-East at large. The Monday sit-at-home, though morally unsound and illogical, must not be allowed criminalization by drafted security operatives and their chiefs as if it is the only crime existing in the South-East or any part thereof.

“This is even when the South-East and its South-South neighbors are blue-collar composed-marking them out as a society with high volume of street criminalities including kidnap-for-ransom, armed robbery, premeditated homicides, blue-color-generated cybercrimes, housebreaking or burglary; vandalism, stealing, roadside and motor Park touting, victimless criminalities, trafficking in persons, arms and drugs, domestic violence including wife battering and sexual abuses, highway robberies, automobile thefts and carjacking, violent land/property encroachment or grabbing, etc.

“These are in addition to raging, untamed and Nigerian Government and its security agencies’ protected Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen siege on South-East forests, bushes, farmlands and major highways and their connectivities”Umeagbalasi stated.