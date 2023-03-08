By Henry Uche

As the world celebrates women on the International Women’s today, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka, has affirmed that the underwriting firm was an equal gender organisation that gives vent to the aspiration and ambition of members of staff irrespective of the gender, tribe, or religious affiliation.

In a statement signed and delivered by the deputy General Manager, Corporate Communications/investor Relations, Mr. Segun Bankole, the CEO maintained the places premium on meritocracy and good professional conducts from all staff of the organisation.

In a goodwill address to female employees of the organisation at a special session organised for them in commemoration of the global event, Soyinka used the occasion to appreciate and honour them accordingly.

His words, “As we celebrate all our women the world over this day, I want to particularly express my profound support and appreciation to our great women in Sovereign Trust Insurance, for your doggedness and dedication to duty. You have always proven that you are all women of grit and compassion and it has been very exciting working with you all.

“As you are all aware, our organisation is an equal gender-based one driven by professionalism, dedication, and commitment to good corporate governance ethics. An attestation to this fact is seen in the composition of the management structure of the organisation as quite a number of women are in top management positions within the organisation” he stressed.

Soyinka added, “As all attention will be focused on women all over the world on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, we are wishing all the women a hearty International Women’s Day celebration as they choose to #embrace Equality in a world of innovation driven by technology”

Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Ugochi Odemelam, who is the Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development and pioneer staff of the firm said, “I could not have asked for more. 27 years ago, when I joined the organisation as a fresh graduate with little or no experience in the insurance Industry, I was what anyone would literarily describe as a rookie.

“Today, with the right tutelage and guidance, I have become what you will describe as a weather-beaten and experienced insurance practitioner operating at the top echelon of the organisation and the industry as a whole”

Odemelam who is equally a member of the Board of Directors of the company and a member of the Executive Management team posited that the journey to the top has never been fortuitous, rather, it has been that of hard work, dedication to duty and commitment with support from every member of staff irrespective of the gender as the organization gives equal opportunity to everyone who is ready to do the work diligently without playing to the gallery.

Odemelam added, “I appreciate the management for giving a lot of other women in the system high profile responsibilities across the company’s operations.”