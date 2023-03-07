…Says they are extraordinary achievers

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Wife of the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Liang Huili, has commended Chinese and Nigerian women for their contributions to nation building.

Liang gave the commendation during a briefing she organised in Abuja in commemoration of the International Women’s Day.

Laing particularly appreciated women from both countries for their contributions to the different sectors of the Nigerian economy.

She noted that women were the drivers of the social progress in the country and have made extraordinary achievements in all the fields of endeavours.

She added that in recent years, the development of China-Nigeria relations enjoyed some momentum with mutually trust being enhanced and cooperation in different fields, yielding fruitful results and coordination on national and international affairs being closer.

Liang said: “All these achievements could not have been made without the full participation of women.

“At the beginning of this year, I had visited many big projects. I took part in the inauguration ceremony and commissioning ceremony of the Lekki Deep Sea Port and Blue Line Light Train in Lagos and also the Huawei Data Centre in Kano.

“And during these visits, I talked to many female workers, female managers and also female engineers and I found that they have played very important roles in those projects and also, they had made great contributions to the success of these projects.

“I am proud of them. They are not only from the Chinese side, they are from both sides, also from the Nigerian side,” Liang said.

On the development of women’s cause in China, Liang recalled the highlights of the first world conference on women which was held in Beijing, China, in 1995.

The world conference, she stated, was aimed at developing global women’s path and was a turning point for the global agenda of gender equality.

She added that China attaches great importance to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“If we have to link China and women’s cause, this international event is the one that must be highlighted.

“The world conferences on women is a mechanism organized by the United Nations. The one held in Beijing in 1995 is the fourth and also the last session, which is followed by a series of five-year reviews.

“Nowadays, the Beijing World Conference on Women is frequently cited and mentioned by different files and occasions, as it is regarded a significant turning point for the global agenda for gender equality.

“During this conference, the Beijing Declaration and the Platform for Action, were adopted unanimously by 189 countries, constituting an agenda for women’s empowerment and considered the key global policy document on gender equality.

“China, as host to the Conference, has made a unique contribution to the development of international women’s cause,” Liang also said.

Liang further said that among the concrete measures taken so far by China was the establishment and improvement of mechanism guaranteeing that in China, gender equality is very important.

She also listed the enactment and revision of laws for the protection of women’s rights, the creation and improvement of a working mechanism by the government among the giant strides taken by the Chinese Government to ensure gender equality in China.