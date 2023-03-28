The International Military Sports Council has lauded the certification of Bayelsa-born international wrestling referee, Maj. Timipre Okou, by United World Wrestling (UWW) and subsequent admission into the International Military Sports Council.

UWW is the international governing body for amateur wrestling which oversees wrestling at the Olympics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Marko Korpela, President, International Military Sports Council made the commendation in a congratulatory letter to Okou.

Korpela noted that Okou’s admission into the world body prior to the Military Wrestling Championship later this year in Azerbaijan was a plus for Nigerian wrestling referees.

Also, President of the Nigeria Association for Physical, Health Education, Recreation, Sports and Dance, Prof. Florence Adeyanju, has equally congratulated Okou for his tenacity and passion in sports development.

In a congratulatory message on behalf of the National Executive and members of the association sighted by NAN, Adeyanju described Okou’s appointment into the International Military Sports Council as well deserved.

She urged the wrestling referee to be a good ambassador of the association and Nigeria in the international sports arena.

She also advised Okou to further exhibit the qualities of hard work, dedication, fairness and discipline that endeared him to the international sporting body, which according to her remained one of the largest multidisciplinary global organisations.

Okou, a Major in the Nigerian Army, hails from Isampou Community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa and holds a doctorate in Sports Administration and Management.

He is also an adjunct lecturer in the Department of Human Kinetics, Niger Delta University.

The Bayelsa Government had through Dr. Bertola Perekeme, Technical Adviser on Grassroots Mobilisation to the Governor, felicitated Okou on his elevation.

The state government said Okou’s feat was coming at a time the Diri-led administration is revolutionising sports and using it as a tool to productively engage the youths for exploits. (NAN)