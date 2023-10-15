LEICESTER City striker

Kelechi Iheanacho has

reacted to Nigeria’s 2-2

draw with Saudi Arabia in

an international friendly at

the Estádio Municipal de

Portimão on Friday evening,

Soccernet.ng reports.

Iheanacho started the

game on the bench as head

coach Jose Peseiro preferred

Victor Boniface and Victor

Osimhen to lead the attack

for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria created the best

chances of the encounter

in the opening hour. Still,

they fell behind against the

run of play after goalkeeper

Francis Uzoho made a mess

of Salman Al Faraj’s direct

free-kick.

Iheanacho replaced

Samuel Chukwueze five

minutes later, and the Super

Eagles celebrated their

equaliser in the 73rd minute

through an Abdulelah Al Amri own goal.

The Leicester City striker

smashed Nigeria into the

lead with a brilliant left-

footed effort into the top

corner from the 2dge of the

box in the 81st minute.

The Super Eagles

could not hold on for the

win, though, as Mohamed

Kanno’s deflected free-kick

deep into stoppage time

earned Saudi Arabia a share

of the spoils.

The draw means Nigeria

have not won any of their

last 15 friendly games, a

poor run that extends back

to 2019. It also ended the

Super Eagles’ three-game

winning streak in all compe- titions, which included vic- tories over Guinea-Bissau,

Sierra Leone, and São Tomé

and Príncipe.

After the encounter,

Iheanacho was disappointed

that Nigeria could not pull

off the win the team desired

against Saudi Arabia.

But the former Manches- ter City forward was keen

on moving on to the Super

Eagles next match.

Iheanacho wrote on

Twitter: “Not the result we

wanted. We learn and focus

on the next game.”

Nigeria will next trade

tackles with Mozambique

on Monday, October 16,

in another international

friendly in Portugal.