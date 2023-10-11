From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Chapter of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has joined other people as the world marks International Day of the Girl Child and called on the government and stakeholders to move beyond reaffirming commitments and invest boldly in actions needed to make changes that could empower the girl child.

A release by the Chairperson of NAWOJ, Mrs Motunrayo Ayegbayo, and the Secretary, Abisola Ariwodola, stated that the girl child deserves adequate care and should be accorded the same.

The association called on the government at all levels to be more focused on taking action to prevent infringement on girls’ and women’s rights.

They also urged the Osun government and stakeholders to amplify girls’ voices and be committed to working together to build a society where every girl can lead and thrive.

NAWOJ maintained that the girl child has the right to a safe and enabling environment, quality education, and access to healthy living during their critical formative years, as they mature into women.

The association also advocated investment in the girl child to enable them to achieve their ambitions, saying all hands must be on deck to address the challenges faced by the girl child such as abuse, rape, molestation, female genital mutilation, harassment, and domestic violence.

They also called on the Osun government and stakeholders to boost gender equality and inclusion to make the society a better place to live

The theme of this year’s celebration is: “Invest in girls’ rights: our leadership, our well-fulfillment