From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Former Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu has faulted those calling for Interim Government in Nigeria as reported by the Department of State Services

Nwosu said this in a statement he made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

He added that interim government is unacceptable at this point in time and should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians for peace to rain.

“At this point in the history of our great nation, the need to maintain the peace and stability of Nigeria should be paramount on the agenda of every Nigerian, including our political leaders.

Now, that the elections have come and gone and winners have emerged at the various levels, all aggrieved parties should please approach the Courts, which is the only peaceful way of reclaiming lost mandates.

As a peace-loving Nigerian, I wish to condemn the utterances of some of the politicians and any call by anyone or group of persons for an Interim Government in this country as reported by the Department of State Services is unacceptable and should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerian.

Let’s give peace a chance. Nigeria is our country and as they say, “no place is better than home, Nwosu added.