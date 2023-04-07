• Those behind plot enemies of Nigeria –Nnamani

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters has described the call for interim government by some persons in the country as unfortunate and unconstitutional.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this while addressing newsmen at the bi-weekly briefing on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

He said those calling for interim government were just trying to be mischievous, adding that the constitution did not provide for an interim national government.

“On the issue of interim government, it is rather unfortunate. An election has been conducted and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that is mandated has announced a president elect. It is not our responsibility to speak on that issue but I know that several calls have been made from the Presidency that there is nothing like interim national government.

“So I think people were just trying to be mischievous. It is unconstitutional and all of us know that. The constitution does not provide for an interim national government and that is the point the Presidency has been hammering on and that is our stand.

“It is unconstitutional so anything unconstitutional as far as I am concerned is not applicable,” he said.

Danmadami said the Operation Safe Conduct which was conducted towards the successful conduct of the elections to support police and INEC was successful.

He said that the military was also ready to provide similar support towards the conduct of the remaining election in two states, where elections were declared inconclusive.

According to him, the military is still working round the clock to make sure there is peace and security in the country.

“During the brief, we told you the number of people that have been kidnapped and we equally told you the efforts of the military to ensure those kidnapped victims are rescued.

“So, we will continue to carry out our responsibility to the best of ability while calling on the civil populace to support us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has described the Interim National Government (ING) as treasonable and an affront to sensibility of Nigerians.

Nnamani, in a statement said ING was absurd and had no place in modern day democratic rule, saying those behind the plot were enemies of Nigeria.

“The presidential election has been conducted and a winner has been declared. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, Interim government is a needless distraction.

“Asiwaju will be sworn in on May 29, and he will hit the ground running.’’

Nnamani believes that Tinubu would not deviate from his avowed commitment to the programmes of social protection, national transformation and restructuring.

He expressed optimism that a Tinubu led administration would address critical infrastructural development, youth unemployment, women empowerment and the challenges facing the girl-child.

The former governor of Enugu state predicted that a Tinubu led administration would ensure budget enhancements needed to address complex issues in health, education, social service sectors including portable drinking water and environmental sanitation.

He expressed optimism that the forthcoming administration would rejuvenate international recognitions and awareness that would attract other nations to invest in Nigeria and consequently turn the nation’s economy around.

He enjoined Nigerians across the divide to support the incoming administration which he hoped would be a government of national unity where no section of Nigeria would be marginalised or shortchanged in the scheme of things.