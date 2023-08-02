From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The organised Labour has described their discussion regarding subsidy removal palliatives with President Bola Tinubu as fruitful and productive.

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, revealed that they thoroughly examined the President’s proposed measures, as the concerns that sparked the protests persist.

He, however, did not provide any assurances regarding the cancellation of the nationwide protests against the economic difficulties resulting from the removal of petrol subsidies.

On whether the strike will be called off, the NLC President explained that it’s a decision that will taken after the union’s executive meeting Wednesday night.

Details later…