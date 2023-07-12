By Steve Agbota, Lagos

Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics giant, INTELS Nigeria Limited has empowered a fresh batch of 81 women through its popular Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS).

The women, who were trained in tailoring and fashion design, were drawn from INTELS’ host communities in Onne, Ogu and other parts of Rivers State, and the Niger Delta region.

The Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS) was established by INTELS in 2013 to empower 5,000 community women over a 20-year period through training in fashion design and tailoring. The beneficiaries are trained by INTELS in two batches every year. So far, about 1,800 women have benefited from the training.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 2023 Batch A of the WEPSS training programme at the Federal Lighter Terminal, Onne, Rivers State, the Managing Director of INTELS Nigeria Limited, Mr. Pasquale Fiore said the scheme is part of the company’s vision to support and empower Nigerian women.

He said INTELS is committed to empowering women in and around its host communities to enhance their socio-economic status to enable them generate sustainable income to support themselves and their families.

He expressed delight that WEPSS, which is in its 10th year, has made positive impact in the lives of women in the host communities.

He said INTELS has taken the WEPSS training a step higher by providing starter kits for the top graduating beneficiaries and also setting up a business for the best graduating student.

The Project Manager of WEPSS, Nancy Freeborn, commended the management of INTELS for its commitment to the empowerment of women, promotion of Nigerian content and support for local communities.

She encouraged the beneficiaries to put their skills to adequate use and build successful careers and businesses that will generate employment opportunities for others.

The high point of the graduation ceremony was the presentation of starter kits and a N2 million prize to Dorbobari Dick, who was the best graduating student of the 2023 Batch A. Starter kits, which includes an industrial sewing machine and a steam iron among other items, were also presented to 15 other top graduating students.

The WEPSS 2022 Batch ‘B’ Best Graduating Student, Esther Wehere, was also presented with the keys to a fully furnished and equipped shop at the Rumuokwurusi area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to enable her commence her fashion design business.

The graduation ceremony was witnessed by senior management staff of INTELS and representatives of ExxonMobil and Baker Hughes.

INTELS Nigeria Ltd has been the leader in Nigeria’s oil and gas logistic sector for forty years. The company provides comprehensive integrated logistics services for the Nigerian oil and gas industry. It is globally recognised as the benchmark for oil and gas logistics companies operating in Africa.

In addition to offering employment opportunities to people from its host communities, INTELS actively sponsors developmental projects such as road construction, boreholes, medical services, scholarships, vocational training, sports and local community events.