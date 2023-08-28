From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), has donated educational materials, structures and a borehole to the people of Daboulda community in Blangua, Sector 1, Cameroon.

The donation which is in collaboration with a Non Governmental Organisation, is part of the MNJTF, Civil-Military activities, to improve the living conditions of the people in the area.

MNJTF Military Public Indormation Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, who made this known, listed the donations to include classroom structures, administrative blocks, latrine facilities and a functional borehole – considerable infrastructure to support the community’s growth and development.

He said “This generous act was presented by Deputy Force Commander, Brigadier General Assoualai Blama, acting on behalf of the MNJTF Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali.

In his address, the Deputy Force Commander expressed gratitude to the partners for their role in actualizing the project. Notably, he emphasized the importance of education, appealing to the local population to ensure every child, regardless of gender, attends school. He also urged the community’s cooperation with security forces to stamp out the Boko Haram extremist ideology that has long troubled the region.

While noting that the donation is a move to combat the underlying causes of insurgency such as illiteracy and lack of access to basic amenities, he expressed the hope that it would trigger substantial improvements in the community’s social and economic condition.