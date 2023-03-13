by Ajiri Daniels

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Major General Waidi Shaibu, has charged soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war deal decisively with the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups within their Area of Operations.

Gen Shaibu, who is also the Commander Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI, equally urged the soldiers to remain focus and maintain the tempo in their operations to wipe out the terrorists in the shortest possible time.

The GOC, gave charged when he paid an operational visit to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade deployed in Gwoza general area to assess the combat readiness.

Addressing the troops, the GOC, who commended them for their doggedness in curbing the actives of the terrorists and other criminal groups, urged them to maintain an offensive posture and remain vigilant at all times.

While urging them to remain courageous, disciplined and professional in routing the remnants of the BHTs and ISWAP terrorists, the GOC, told them to eschew all acts inimical to the actualization of their operational mandate, as acts of indiscipline or cowardice would not be tolerated. He warned them to desist from substance abuse and be contended with their salaries and other allowances paid to them.