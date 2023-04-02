• Warns people against patronizing quacks

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Insurance family in Enugu at the weekend took the compulsory insurance policy to the doorsteps of the residents of the Coal City, advising them to make good use of them.

This is as they warned the people against using quacks to do their insurance businesses, especially the Third Party Insurance.

Led by the chief executives of all the Insurance companies and Brokers in Enugu, the insurers embarked on a roadwalk that took them round the major roads in the Enugu metropolis and the Ogbete Main Market as they shared educative leaflets on insurance and had one-on-one discussions with people on the streets.

Speaking to Sunday Sun on the road walk/awareness campaign, the Managing Director, Brickred Insurance Brokers, Enugu and Chairman, Committee on Insurance Awareness, South East Zone, Chief Charles Agu, said that the awareness was for some certain classes of Insurance that are made compulsory by the regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Agu said: “We have the Third Party Insurance, the Group Life Insurance, then the Third Party Property Damage, that’s Public Liability Insurance and other liability insurances.

“The aim of it is to ensure that every Tom and Harry that has insurance needs instead of going to the quacks to obtain a cover, should go to the practitioners or to the Brokers and get the cover they want. And based on that you are 100 per cent assured that nothing can make the company renege on compensating those people.

“Like in Enugu State, we know that the number of vehicles where the people will start fighting on the streets because they had an accident, they are supposed not to be there if they have a good Third Party insurance. It’s only you exchange your certificate which the insurance usually give, then the person that is injured will now move to the insurance company that so, so people had a problem with him, see his documents. From there claim processes start and the person must be indemnified.

“Then again, you know Enugu State has so many mini-companies and out of those mini-companies, they may have about five or more staff, you find out that the majority of them don’t do a group compulsory life assurance for them. That will cover three times the annual emolument of that staff assuming there is any death.

“You must have a group life insurance and when you have that you have no fear. What you’ll just do if anything happens you mention it to the company and they will compensate the staff and the family keeps going.

“Our message to the people today is that they should stop patronizing quacks. They should stop going to the licensing office thinking that licensing office is the area where you can get cover, no, it is the insurance industry or through the broker. If you have a genuine Third Party you don’t have a problem, if I jam you my insurance company will indemnify you.”

Corroborating him, the Assistant Director, and Head South East Zone of NAICOM, Clifford Chukwuani Jnr, noted that it was the first time for a very long time that they were trying to create insurance awareness in Enugu and Southeast, assuring that it would be extend to the whole Southeast states.

Noting that they want to rewrite the narrative about insurance and insurance business as a whole, Chukwuani Jnr said: “The difference between the developed and developing countries is insurance, that is why when you look at their country it looks as if they are in heaven, no, they have this second defender which I call insurance that any disaster, any risk both in life, property you’re covered and insurance is what they call indemnity. Insurance will always place you back to where you were.”