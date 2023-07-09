From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Institute of Health Service Administrators (IHSAN) has called on federal government to adhere strictly to the 2021 African Union Member States agreement by allocating 15% of their annual budget to the health sector.

The National President of the Institute, Pst. RoseMary Archibong, Esq, who spoke with journalists in Calabar at the weekend after a successful professional development workshop for Health Service Administrators from across the nation held in Markurdi, Benue State, said the health sector should be adequate attention because it galvanizes human capital, fights poverty and enables productivity among the workforce. The 3-day Professional Development Workshop had as its theme, Modernizing Health Care for Better Care, Better Health and Lower Costs.”

Pst. Archibong, who is the 1st female national president, said the Institute is elated by the appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas as Special Adviser, Health and expressed satisfaction at the proactive beginning of president and his wise choices in appointments made so far. IHSAN, while wishing him a successful tenure of office.

Congratulating Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his assumption of office as the 16th President and Commander-in-Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Institute, in a communique signed by its National President, Pastor (Mrs.) RoseMary Archibong, Esq (FHAN), and National Secretary, Mr. Harrison H. Etim, FHAN, further called on federal government to prioritise health-care and education funding by adhering to the 15% budget allocation as agreed by African Heads of State in Abuja and promote equity in professional diversity among health workers as well as expand the scope of National Health Insurance Authority to cover all citizens of the country.

The Institute called for “implementation with close monitorin and evaluation of the basic health care provision fund, ensure close monitoring of the Health Maintenance Organizations (HMO) especially in prompt and bulk payment of capitation and fee for service claims as well as ensure that the National Health Insurance Authority works on review of the amount paid as capitation to health-care provider.”

According to the Institute, it is high time “federal government ensured regular training for health-care managers to encourage digital bio-metrics membership registration, ensure implementation of Health Trust Fund policy; improved infrastructures and logistics in Health Institutions and promote the appropriate use of digital technologies in health-care management as well as create enabling environment for private sector to participate in health-care delivery.”

IHSAN expressed believe that the federal government, through the federal ministry of health, will adopt and implement the recommendations of the Institute.