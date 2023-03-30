The Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) have cautioned farmers against the use of pesticides and chemicals in storing dried beans and other legume crops.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop in Sokoto, Dr Akin Olagbaju of the NSPRI, said the exercise was organised to enhance the capacity of farmers and merchants on how best to preserve beans for effective and profitable exportation.

Olagbaju highlighted several ways in which farmers and merchants can store their beans and legume crops without using any form of insecticide.