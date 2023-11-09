The Zamfara State government says all is set to begin training for the first batch of its Community Protection Guards (CPG) recruited from the 14 Local Government Areas.

According to Governor Dauda Lawal, the move is part of government efforts at tackling the menace of banditry and related crimes in the state.

A statement on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that Lawal spoke when he received the Whitepaper of Transition Committee, headed by Alhaji Bello Umar Karakkai, a former Head of Service of the state.

According to the statement, “Governor Dauda Lawal, while speaking during the presentation of the Whitepaper on the transition committee report, commended the committee for their thorough job and presenting the government’s position on the various issues and recommendations raised in the report.

“The Whitepaper committee was informed by the need to satisfy the overriding interest of the public in studying the various recommendations and the issues raised by the Transition Committee 2023 and coming up with the government’s position.

“This aligns with the Zamfara government’s quest to address the various issues relating to public service and the general administration.

“The Governor also appreciated both the Transition committee and the writers of the Whitepaper on how they extensively examined a wide range of issues relating to the development of Zamfara State.

“These include the broader question of government reform and its key components such as public service and financial reforms.

“He further assured that in the course of the implementation of the Whitepaper, his government will be guided by the collective interest of the people in building a more secure and prosperous Zamfara State which should rightfully occupy its place in the comity of the states of the federation.

“The state government is committed to implementing the whitepaper as soon as it concludes the evaluation of the various positions adopted by the committee.

“Governor Lawal expressed commitment to taking concrete actions in response to the recommendations.

“As part of his well-rounded and effective response, we will establish administrative and judicial committees of inquiry where the need arises.

“These committees will be crucial in scrutinising and addressing the issues raised in the Whitepaper.

“The administrative committee will focus on implementing practical and policy-related recommendations while the judicial committee will investigate various issues of impropriety committed by individuals and apply appropriate sanctions accordingly.”