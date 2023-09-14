From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting a delegation led by the Chairman of the All Progressievs Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, where a document containing key recommendations on quelling farmer-herder clashes nationwide is to be presented.

The meeting which began at about 3:00 also has the Service Chiefs in attendance.

Since 1999, thousands of people have died in farmer-herder conflicts in Nigeria as tensions over arable land resources between farmers and herders smoulder in the nation’s north central region.

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had recently at a stakeholders’ interactive session held by the House Ad-hoc Committee, put the total number of lives lost at over 60,000.

Details later…