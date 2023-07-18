……..Frequent Killings, Kidnappings, Gunfire Plague Residents in Lafia, Nasarawa State

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The tranquility of Kwandere Road, located in Ombi 2, College of Agriculture, Lafia, Nasarawa State, has been shattered by a series of violent incidents, leaving residents in constant fear for their safety.

The escalating crime rate has prompted residents to appeal to security agencies for immediate intervention to restore peace and security in the area.

Recall that the Daily Sun had reported that it was in the same area where the former deputy customs officer was kidnapped and later killed. One of the drivers of a deputy governor was also kidnapped, and a ransom was paid for his release. A police officer was recently murdered in the same area, and many other crimes are happening in the area.

Pascal Moses, a concerned resident, expressed the difficulties faced by the community, stating that peaceful sleep has become a luxury due to the recurring sound of gunshots that reverberate through the neighborhood on a nightly basis. The atmosphere of fear and insecurity has taken its toll on the mental well-being of the residents, who live in constant anticipation of the next violent incident.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, another resident referred to the area as a “war zone,” recounting the distressing reality of weekly occurrences of killings, kidnappings, and gun battles. “Just last night, at approximately 10 p.m., the area was engulfed in yet another terrifying gunfight, further exacerbating the prevailing climate of fear and uncertainty.” He added.

The residents, who have been living in perpetual fear, are calling upon security agencies to step up their efforts and provide adequate security measures to protect their lives and properties. They implore the authorities to establish a visible and effective security outfit in the area to counter the rising criminal activities before the situation spirals out of control.

The Golden Embassy Hotel, a prominent establishment in the vicinity, has also voiced concerns over the deteriorating security situation. The management of the hotel in an interview with our reporter has reported a significant decline in the number of guests and visitors due to the prevailing insecurity.

” The negative impact on the local economy is evident, as businesses struggle to thrive amidst the palpable atmosphere of fear and instability. They stated.

In response to the pleas of the residents, the Nasarawa State Police Command has assured the community of its commitment to restoring security and ensuring the safety of the residents.

In a brief interview with the police PPRO, DSP Ramhan Nansel stressed that the command has initiated increased patrols and intelligence operations in the affected area, with the aim of identifying and apprehending the criminal elements responsible for the spate of violence.

Daily Sun gathered that the situation on Kwandere Road serves as a stark reminder of the broader challenges facing Nigeria’s security apparatus. As communities across the country grapple with the menace of crime, it becomes increasingly vital for security agencies to adopt proactive measures to address the root causes of criminality and prevent further escalation.

The residents of Kwandere Road cling to the hope that their pleas will be heeded, and that peace and security will be restored to their neighborhood. The need for swift and decisive action cannot be understated, as the safety and well-being of the residents hang in the balance, awaiting the resolution of this urgent security crisis.