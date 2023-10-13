…Lauds NSCDC boss on official launch of 12 books

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has said that Nigeria requires superior ideology in combating security challenges that is that affecting the development of the country.

Tunji-Ojo stated this yesterday, during the launching of 12 Books authored by the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi at the Corps, Headquarters in Abuja.

He reiterated that capacity, ability to achieve success was very paramount in fighting insecurity.

He challenged Officers and men of the Corps saying that they can’t be busier than the CG, therefore disclosing that henceforth, promotion of ACGs and DCGs will no longer be based on written exams alone, but capacity and ability to proffer solutions to current insecurity and also forecast impending future threat and its solutions.

He maintained that knowledge was directly proportional to solving problems adding that CG Abubakar Ahmed Audi has demonstrated in the reforms he instituted in the Corps, saying, ”you cannot give what you do not have.”

The Minister stated that the Ministry will consider initiating a Paramilitary Brain Trust, PBC, to enhance synergy amongst Paramilitary Agencies to proffer solutions to emerging security challenges based on empirical study.

He said this certainly would only be achieved with establishing a functional library to all Command Offices no matter the location to stimulate study.

He said, “that as a Minister I do not care about what people say, I care only about capacity, ability to achieve and also what distinguishes you from others”.

He praised the author for his rare intellectual capacity and his manner of commanding the Corps also engaging in scholastic exercise, which the Minister attributed to the peace the CG enjoyed from his wife.

Earlier in his Welcome speech the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi said that the titles and topics in the books were centered on the Security sector, with some emerging threats and the dimensions insecurity metamorphosed from simple internal crisis to what the country was witnessing.

Audi said out of the twelve books launched, five were authored by him, while seven was co-authored with friends.

He assured that the publications has provided insights as solutions, also cautioning that if nothing is done it will linger further, citing instance with what is happening in Sri Lanka.

Dignitaries in attendance were Permanent Secretary, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, Representative of the Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation, Representative of the National Security Adviser to the President, Members of the Legislature, Traditional rulers and Captain of industries.