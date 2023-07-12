•Peace group asks Finnish govt to repatriate Ekpa, cohort

From Magnus Eze and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

South East political leaders comprising governors, National Assembly members and Speakers of the State Houses of Assembly, rose from a meeting with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other stakeholders of the region in Abuja on Monday, where they resolved to meet President Bola Tinubu over insecurity in their zone.

This is as Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru said there was no observance of sit-at-home order in the state.

The meeting hosted at Imo Lodge by Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, discussed and identified vital issues affecting Igbo.

It was noted that security is in the Exclusive Legislative List in the Nigerian Constitution and powers to deploy military and Police to strategic places in the country reside in the Presidency.

The meeting said the daily loss of lives and property in the region required the urgent attention of the Presidency.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that Igbo leaders “resolved that a high-powered Igbo delegation would meet the Presidency to discuss the immediate and remote causes as well as the viable solutions to insecurity in the South East.

Some of those present at the meeting were Senators David Umahi, Anyim Pius Anyim, Adolphus Nwabara, Victor Umeh, Osita Ngwu, Ifeanyi Ubah, Okey Ezea, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, and Chris Ngige. Others were Prince Arthur Eze, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim and Prof. Paul Nnamchi.

In his address, Uzodimma disclosed that all Igbo leaders and stakeholders were united on tackling insecurity in the region. He stated that while security is an exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government with the collaboration of governors, plans were underway for the South East leaders to collectively table the matter before the president who he believes would give the necessary support.

President-General of Ohanaeze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said the meeting brought Igbo leaders together to brainstorm on how to maximise the potentials of Ndigbo.

He congratulated members of the political class who won elective positions in the last general elections and those placed in appointive positions in the legislatures.

He reminded the elected that whatever position anyone finds himself is in trust for the constituents and the Almighty God.

Iwuanyanwu said time had come for Ohanaeze Ndigbo and indºeed Igbo to harness their God-given endowments for an entirely new strategy in seeking lasting solutions to the Igbo challenges.

The Igbo leader who lamented the increasing rate of youth restiveness in the region advocated for cultural re-orientation from family level to inculcate good moral values in them.

He said: “Igboland is blessed with abundant natural resources and if properly harnessed will benefit the people. We have limestone which is the major raw material for cement production. Therefore, we can establish factories that can supply cement to the whole of Africa.

“Unfortunately, NIGERCEM cement factory has been moribund because of some unresolved issues. A committee will be set up to liaise with the Governors of Ebonyi and Enugu States to resolve the issues and revive the factory to create employment for the people.”

He disclosed his intention to set up a committee to reawaken the culture of Igbo as well as institute an Education Trust Fund to encourage the youths access quality education.

He gave his assurance that the problem of insecurity in the region will soon be a thing of the past.

Enyinnaya Abaribe spoke on behalf of the senators while Iduma Igariwey spoke for the members of the House of Representatives.

Responding to questions from journalists shortly after the meeting, Nwifuru said what played out a week ago in Ebonyi State was a case of miscreants who attempted to put fear in residents and disrupt businesses.

“I am surprised to hear about sit-at home from you because there is nothing like sit-at home in Ebonyi. We never for one day observed sit-at-home and I know you are aware.

“Some people only wanted to know if they can start putting tension on people and we said no, they don’t have such powers, they can’t do that and it didn’t happen.”