Gyang Bere, Jos

The State Working Committee of the All Blending Party (ABP), Plateau State, has dumped its governorship candidate and adopted Brig.-Gen. Jonathan Templong (rtd), the governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Chairman of the party, Hon. Raymond Amark, said the party would support its presidential candidate, Hon. Moses Godiva Shipi, and all National and State Assembly candidates during the polls.

Amark, who led the party’s executives from the state to Ward level in the 17 local government areas of the state to ADP Secretariat, in Jos, said ABP believed that Gen. Temlong has the military experience to end the perennial bloodletting in the state.

“I, the Chairman of ABP in Plateau state and the Local Government executives have come to collectively support the ADP Governorship candidate, Brig.-Gen. Jonathan Temlong (rtd), who is running for the governorship election in the state to tackle the security challenges that has claimed several lives.

“We saw hope and feel secure when ADP field Gen. Temlong, a man of distinction, a detribalised Nigerian, a security technocrats and a man of character.

“We call on all Blending Party faithfuls, especially our governorship candidate and all our admires for a greater good, align with a future assured with Brig.-Gen. Jonathan Temlong.”

Amark called on the 20 other political parties in the state, including APC and PDP to adopt Gen. Temlong to end the perennial bloodletting in the state.

Temlong said he was determine to battle insecurity, disunity and provide a level playing ground for all Plateau people to carry out their legitimate activities.

He vowed to lead war against religious, ethnic and all forms of discrimination in the state, which he said has been a clog in the wheel of development.

“My policy is for security and sustainable peace on the Plateau, Good governance and development. We will be just to everybody, we will be equitable, transparent and inclusive. We appeal to other political parties to take the path of honour and come so that we will move Plateau together.

“This is our state, we have no state than Plateau and we have to leave a legacy to our children.

“We don’t want to see people being discriminated on the account of their religion because it is a personal conviction, there should be no discrimination on the basis of ethnicity or hindrance.”

He advised Plateau people to vote wisely and ensure that their votes count and resist any form of intimidation from the security and the power of incumbency during the polls.