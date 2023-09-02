From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Members of the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Ex-Boys Association 1973, set have called on the Federal government to recruit more personnel into the Nigerian armed forces to curb the insecurity bedeviling the country.

President of the Association, Rear Admiral Gabriel Okoi (Rtd.) who made the call at a briefing, said the armed forces was over-stretched and needed more hands in order to win the war.

Admiral Okoi, at the briefing to unveil activities lined up to celebrate the golden jubilee anniversary of the association, also called on government to tap the knowledge of retired personnel to bring in their wealth of experience to end insecurity ravaging the country.

The president while noting that

What is happening in Nigeria is happening globally, said “Some of us are still rendering advise to our colleagues in service.

He said “To eliminate criminality is practically impossible. Our colleagues we left behind are trying their best, we urge the government to recruit more personnel.”

Speaking on their 50th-anniversary celebration, Rear Admiral Okoi noted that his set had the highest number of Generals that came out of the Armed forces.

“We have a reason to celebrate our golden jubilee. We are hosting our Annual General meeting, after which, a new executive would be elected to serve. We would end the event on Saturday, September 2, with a dinner night.

“Within the last two years, we have done a lot for our colleagues who felt ill and others who had challenges. General Alex Ogomudia would be the chairmen of tomorrow’s dinner and award ceremony. God has been very kind to us