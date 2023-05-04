From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Farouk Yahya has disclosed that the Nigerian Army is determined to ensure mutual trust and harmonious relationship between the Army and civilians in a bid to tackle the various security issues confronting the nation.

Yahaya disclosed this on Thursday while commissioning multi-million Naira school projects for communities in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“The Nigerian Army has in recent times embarked on elaborate quick impact projects in several communities with a view to providing desired succour to their areas of needs and further strengthen our relationship with people in the beneficiary communities.

“This has over time significantly contributed to the Nigerian Army’s effort at containing the multifaceted security challenges facing the nation, particularly through the non-kinetic approach.

“The Chief of Army Staff Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation project was introduced to provide support to communities of serving Nigerian Army senior officers across the nation who through dedication to duty and service have risen to the enviable rank of Major General”, he further explained.

He said the projects, which were executed in honour of Maj Gen Abubakar Adamu (retd) who hailed from the area, are intended to complement the already existing basic services, amenities and infrastructure of the state in these communities.

Lt. Gen. Yahya who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 Division of the Nigerian Army in Jos Maj Gen Sbdulsalami Ibrahim explained that the projects commissioned in Sardauna would endear the Army to the civilian population.

In his remarks at the event which took place at the Nururulum Primary School Gembu, Gen, Adamu said he chose school projects because education played a major role in making him attain the enviable feat of a Major General in his military career.

He said in citing the projects he considered areas that could further unite the tribes of the LGA who had over the years experienced major conflicts that resulted in loss of lives and property, just as he urged for unity in order to attract development to the area.

Gen Abubakar who was the former Commander, Cyber Warfare Command of the Nigeria Army, commended the Chief of Army Staff for his vision of introducing the Civil-Army Cooperation special intervention projects.

Also in his address at the occasion, the Chief of Mambilla Dr Shehu Baju II called for the establishment of an Army Barrack in Gembu to help in curbing the security challenges in the area that shared an international boundary with Cameroun Republic.

He disclosed that the area was currently hosting hundreds of refugees from the Ambazonian Separatist conflict with the government of Cameroun and their presence has added enormous pressure on the already insufficient infrastructure.

Daily Sun reports that the projects commissioned include classrooms, toilet facilities, school desks and totally renovated school builders in Leme-Bora and Nururulum primary schools located in Sardauna LGA of Taraba.