From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has charged the newly graduated recruits of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to be focused and innovative while contributing to the Service’s efforts at achieving Nigeria’s national security imperatives.

Abubakar, also charged the new recruits to respect and protect all law-abiding civilians as they had been trained to defend them.

The NAF chief gave the charge while reviewing the Passing out Parade of 1,123 recruits of Basic Military Training Course 43/2022 at the Military Training Centre, Kaduna. He said following the security situation in the county, they would be deployed to the various operational theatres to contribute their quota to national security and urged them to ensure they operate within the rules of engagement as enumerated in the code of conduct for Armed Forces personnel involved in internal security operations.

While charging them to treat Nigerians with respect and protect their rights, Abubakar, said: “By so doing, you will be discharging your professional and constitutional duties. Remember also that the NAF undoubtedly expects the highest standards from you regarding civil-military relations.”

He urged them to take advantage of abundant training opportunities in the NAF to become proficient in their chosen specialties just as he reiterated the need for them to be disciplined and subordinate their personal interests to those of the Service and the nation.

Speaking further, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar charged them to ensure they internalised and thoroughly embrace the NAF core values of ‘Integrity first, Service before self and excellence in all you do,’ in order to maintain the reputation the Service had earned over the years.

On the ongoing efforts to rid the nation of all criminal acts, the CAS counselled them not to allow themselves to be used by any subversive elements to destabilise the country. According to him, “you must not succumb to any inducement or action that would cause disaffection amongst fellow members of the Armed Forces and remember that your duty is to protect all Nigerians, irrespective of their leanings or inclinations.”